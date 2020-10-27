Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Announces First-in-the-Nation MainSt.Shopping Partnership with the East Greenwich, RI Chamber of Commerce

MainSt.Shopping uses the power of Tautachrome's Arknet platform to offer a revolutionary way for every small business to have a digital geo-located storefront that can all be shopped in one place 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With this platform, not only are residents of "Small Town" USA able to search and shop their favorite Small Town stores easily, but being map based, people from across the country can treat the whole of Small Town USA as a shopping destination and shop the local businesses there. In East Greenwich, a resident can make a quick purchase and select curbside pickup or local delivery and even someone from 1,000 miles away who visited a year ago can browse downtown remotely, see what's new that the shops have to offer, and have a purchased item shipped directly to them. MainSt.Shopping works to keep more spending dollars in local communities and level the playing field for small businesses by offering ecommerce tools similar to those that have helped big retail become so successful.

David LaMountain, Tautachrome COO said today, "I am incredibly excited that the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is the first in the nation to launch with MainSt.Shopping. With this partnership and additional growing interest, we have now gained a foothold with our approach and look forward to launching with chambers and businesses across the country."

Steven M. Lombardi, Executive Director of the East Greenwich, RI Chamber of Commerce, said today, "The East Greenwich Chamber has been searching for ways to help our small businesses compete in the world of online sales. We are very excited here at the EG Chamber to partner with MainSt.Shopping to offer an innovative product and tool to help our members who continue to struggle with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. Here is a great opportunity for businesses to sell products online in an efficient manner with no investment."

Dr. Jon N. Leonard, Tautachrome's CEO and an inventor on many of the Company's patents, said today, "Our MainSt.Shopping platform rides on top of the Tautachrome Arknet platform, a generalized super platform aiming to host augmented reality innovations of every kind. MainSt.Shopping is an early adopter of the ARknet platform and presents an amazing opportunity for small businesses everywhere to increase their customer reach. I believe that the enormous investments now being made by Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others in advanced AR glasses technology aimed at moving online interaction off the PC and smartphone and onto clean vision in the real world is unstoppable and will succeed in changing the internet as we know it into a new "AR Internet-". And I also believe that the ARknet super platform will be the host for pervasive AR-based interactions between consumers and providers globally as the new AR Internet takes hold."

The MainSt.Shopping team has begun reaching out to the over 6,500 Chambers of Commerce across the United States to form relationships and has been start conversations about how a similar partnership with MainSt.Shopping can provide such great benefits to not only their small business chamber members but the communities that they are a part of.

