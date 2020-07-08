Tavern of Tales to Reopen on July 7 in Mission Hill

BOSTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavern of Tales, an interactive board game bar and café, is reopening in Mission Hill on July 7. In compliance with the latest COVID-19 guidance and laws, the Boston attraction is debuting its outdoor patio to seat up to 30 people under a beautifully flourished mural.

In addition to outdoor seating, Tavern of Tales will reopen with an expanded menu that includes hearty meals like sandwiches and summer seasonal cocktails to complement its household-favorite plates and appetizers.

"We're excited to host customers again at the Tavern as we gear up to comply with new safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Nicholas Chen. "In addition to the patio, we'll be offering unique games that meet the social distancing guidelines so patrons can still enjoy tabletop gaming. Our staff have been offering virtual board gaming during the stay-at-home orders and we look forward to implementing new ideas for our reopening."

To help comply with COVID-19 guidance, all staff with be wearing masks and gloves, menus will be accessible without requiring to be touched, and patrons will need to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at their tables.

Tavern of Tales is working on adapting its gameplay to meet the latest health and safety requirements while still providing an enjoyable experience, utilizing selections from its tabletop game library, like waterproof cards, that can be sanitized between each use. While Tavern of Tales signature private rooms that allow for immersive experiences will not be open come July 7, the team will be monitoring and adjusting its offerings as additional information around reopening phases are released. The full list of adapted gameplay experiences will be announced in the coming days.

Tavern of Tales will re-open in the afternoon and close at 10pm on weekdays and 12am on weekends. For more information and for the latest news on game additions, hours, and menus, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

Tavern of Tales is a board game bar and café that offers adventure beyond the board through immersive gameplay and sound experiences. With carefully curated games to choose from, players can step into new roles and interact with each other on their own adventures, while enjoying drinks and appetizers. Tavern of Tales is located in Mission Hill at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, near the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop. For more information, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

