Tax Accounting Services Market to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the Tax Accounting Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.58 billion during 2021-2025.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?
The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
- What is the expected price changes in this market?
The Tax Accounting Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., RSM International Ltd., Baker Tilly International Ltd., Crowe LLP, and CohnReznick LLP, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Fixed-fee pricing and hourly billing pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Tax Accounting Services Market.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
