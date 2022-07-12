Tax Accounting Services Market to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Tax Accounting Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025.

The Tax Accounting Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., RSM International Ltd., Baker Tilly International Ltd., Crowe LLP, and CohnReznick LLP, are some of the major market participants.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., RSM International Ltd., Baker Tilly International Ltd., Crowe LLP, and CohnReznick LLP, are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Fixed-fee pricing and hourly billing pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Tax Accounting Services Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

https://spendedge.com/report/tax-accounting-services-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

Mortgage Processing - Forecast and Analysis: The mortgage processing services will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. Banking Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the banking services procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Claims Processing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost..

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Tax Accounting Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Tax Accounting Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge