Tax Advisors Group Welcomes Stacey DeVore as CEO

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Advisors Group (TAG), a Dallas, Texas-based property tax advisory company, announced today the appointment of Stacey DeVore as its Chief Executive Officer. TAG serves Fortune 500 and small and midsize clients nationally with business personal and real estate property tax consulting, with a unique specialization in business personal property through its proprietary technology and TAG It™ methodology.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience, Stacey joins TAG from Deloitte Tax where she served as Managing Director in the Tax Transformation Office. For the past eight years, Stacey has led efforts to digitally enable and transform Deloitte's global Tax practice. She succeeds former interim CEO Marshall Viney.

"As we build upon TAG's exceptional reputation as the premier provider of property tax services, we need results-driven leaders who understand what it means to truly embrace a client-centric mindset in everything we do," remarked Marshall Viney, Partner of Skylark Private Equity Partners and Chairman of TAG's Board of Directors. "We know further development of our technology platform is key to enabling scalability while we continue to provide superior BPP and Real Estate tax consulting services for our clients across the nation. We are thrilled Stacey joined our team! Her background of exceptional client service in both tax and consulting, coupled with her experience leading teams to drive transformative technological solutions for one of the world's leading global tax firms, will prove invaluable as we lead TAG into its next era and continue our high growth trajectory."

Prior to joining Deloitte Tax, Stacey worked in Deloitte Consulting's Strategy & Operations practice where she led multiple complex business transformations of global Fortune 200 companies. She previously worked at Alvarez & Marsal, where she consulted with clients on business and customer strategy efforts. Prior to Alvarez & Marsal, Stacey worked at IBM and PricewaterhouseCoopers as a customer strategy consultant.

Stacey earned a BA in Economics from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Tax Advisors Group

Tax Advisors Group (TAG), an award-winning property tax consulting firm, is the leader in preserving capital through innovative property tax services for businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, TAG provides all services associated with property tax, including real estate and business personal property for businesses in every industry. Forbes recognizes TAG as one of America's Best Tax Firms and TAG maintains a client retention rate of over 95%, both of which are testaments to TAG's exceptional outcomes and elevated level of service. With a model rooted in the proprietary TAG It™ methodology, TAG employs a unique and innovative approach to reduce the tax burdens of their hundreds of clients. For more information about TAG see taxadvisorsgroup.com or email [email protected].

