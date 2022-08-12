Tax Advisory Services Market Procurement Report With Information on Key Vendors for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst & Young Global. Among Others

Aug 12, 2022, 15:03 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tax Advisory Services Market by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends " report has been added to SpendEdge's offering.
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Tax Advisory Services market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 5%-8% during the forecast period.
- Supplier selection scope for Tax Advisory Services Market?
Portfolio of services, Pricing model, Regional and industry-specific expertise, and Qualification of advisory personnel.
- What is the expected CAGR of Tax Advisory Services Market?
The Tax Advisory Services will grow at a CAGR of about 8.87% during 2022-2026.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst & Young Global, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Fixed pricing, Retainer-based pricing, and Hourly pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
- What will be incremental spend in Tax Advisory Services?
During 2022-2026, the Tax Advisory Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 19.28 billion.
