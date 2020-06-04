Tax-Air Awarded Uline Corporation Exceptional Performance Award

"We, the Dock Workers, Drivers, Customer Care Support people, Managers, Salespeople and Executives at Tax-Air, take a great deal of pride in how we service our customers," said Gregory Goth, Founder and Chairman of Tax Airfreight. "Tax-Air is extremely proud of this award! Our people work very hard to assure Uline's extremely high standards of performance with their customer's deliveries, and Uline's vendor pick-ups are met or exceeded, and we welcome the challenge to excel every day."

Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics for Uline, said, "Thanks to Tax-Air's leadership and dedication, combined with your staff's teamwork and energy, Uline is able to fulfill our promise of superior service to our customers."

About Tax-Air

Tax Airfreight is a privately owned, asset-based transportation and logistics company, employing nearly 500 staff with 7 facilities in the Midwest area (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Upper Michigan). Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Tax-Air is a leading provider of logistics and transportation services and has been a trusted partner in the freight forwarding industry for 40 years!

About Uline

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America. For over 40 years, we've stayed committed to providing the highest levels of service and quality products to our customers. Depend on Uline to build your business — we won't let you down.

