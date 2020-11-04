Tax-Air to Donate Portion of Revenues for Friday Give Back Program to Charities

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax-Air, a top midwestern-based logistics and transportation services provider, will be donating a portion of its Friday revenues for the rest of 2020 in its Give Back Program. Customers who book an order on a Friday will be able to submit the name of a charity they wish to support. Each week, Tax-Air will randomly select a charity from the list of customer-selected organizations and send a donation.

According to Greg Groth, Chairman and Founder of Tax-Air, "We're excited to get our customers involved in our company's ongoing philanthropy. It's important to make our Fridays count, especially during the holiday season."

"This idea started when our staff was discussing how the COVID-19 health crisis has impacted so many people and especially the local charities. Typically, our organization is a bit more private with our philanthropic giving, however, we decided that we would try and make a difference and bring some of this to the forefront of our actions for the next two months. I am excited to see this program get started and look forward to helping the Non-Profits in our area, even if it means simply bringing attention to the organization we highlight and donate to every week," stated Christine Sharratt, Director of Sales for Tax-Air.

Anyone interested in booking an order on a Friday in November or December 2020 should contact Christine Sharratt at [email protected] or visit www.taxair.com. Watch social media for updates about which charities are selected each week!

About Tax-Air

Tax Airfreight is a privately owned, asset-based transportation and logistics company, employing nearly 300 staff with seven facilities in the Midwest area (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Upper Michigan). Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Tax-Air is a leading provider of logistics and transportation services and has been a trusted partner in the freight forwarding industry for 40 years!

