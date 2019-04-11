Tax Day Deadline Approaches

DOVER, N.J., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Day is quickly approaching and many taxpayers have found themselves completing last minute tax preparations. For those procrastinators who have yet to get their finances in order, Casio America, Inc. offers an extensive portfolio of desktop and printing calculators. Specifically, the HR-170RC includes key features to support tax-related calculations, helping you meet the impending April 15, 2019 deadline.

HR-170RC

To ensure accuracy of calculations under the stress of last minute tax preparations, Casio's HR-170RC printing calculator offers a check function which allows you to check and correct up to 150 steps with ease. The reprint function allows the printing of duplicate copies, and the clock and calendar function prints the time and date to help you keep precise records. Additionally, for speedy last minute budgeting calculations, the HR-170RC includes two-color printing at the speed of two lines per second. This compact printing calculator also comes with an adaptor or can run off of four AA batteries, making it a versatile asset for all your tax day preparations.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit http://www.casio.com/home

