"TAX DAY SCAMMERS & PHISHERS BEWARE: This short film has your number"
Apr 13, 2021, 12:17 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadly, it's a typical American story: you get a threatening phone call claiming to be from the IRS or Social Security Administration. They say you owe money, and that you must call immediately or the police will come to your home.
Of course, it's not really the IRS, its scammers in India, Nigeria, Ukraine, or one of a dozen other countries, using fear and intimidation to prey on unwitting victims.
And they are very successful. The FBI says illegal ploys have increased during covid-19, as scammers compete to get your stimulus or unemployment checks, and people are at home.
Now, a new short film gives an in-depth look at the real-life world of phishing scams.
"Unknown Caller" is a cautionary tale of how easy it is to get caught up in such a scam, even if you think you're smart enough to know better!
In "Unknown Caller", Donny gets a scary phone message from the "IRS". Even though he knows the call is fake, he can't resist calling back to give them a piece of his mind. But when he realizes that the scammers are in India, his father's home country, Donny's story takes an unexpected turn.
Written by Denzil Meyers and directed by Nardeep Khurmi, "Unknown Caller" premieres today (just in time for income tax day!) on streaming service Omeleto.com. A broad-based festival schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We all like to think we're too smart to get scammed, but I still fell into their trap."
|
9 minute film:
|
Facebook page:
|
https://www.facebook.com/UnknownCallerfilm
|
Director:
|
Nardeep Khurmi (www.nardeepkhurmi.com)
|
Writer/Actor:
|
Denzil Meyers (www.widgetwonder.com)
|
Cinematography:
|
Chris Low (www.blackghostson.com)
|
Producer:
|
Julie Bersani (www.blackpoppyproduction.com)
SOURCE widgetwonder LLC
