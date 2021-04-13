"TAX DAY SCAMMERS & PHISHERS BEWARE: This short film has your number"

A film about phone call phishers and scammers, even if you think you're smart enough to know better! Tweet this

And they are very successful. The FBI says illegal ploys have increased during covid-19, as scammers compete to get your stimulus or unemployment checks, and people are at home.

Now, a new short film gives an in-depth look at the real-life world of phishing scams.

" Unknown Caller" is a cautionary tale of how easy it is to get caught up in such a scam, even if you think you ' re smart enough to know better!

In "Unknown Caller", Donny gets a scary phone message from the "IRS". Even though he knows the call is fake, he can't resist calling back to give them a piece of his mind. But when he realizes that the scammers are in India, his father's home country, Donny's story takes an unexpected turn.

Written by Denzil Meyers and directed by Nardeep Khurmi, "Unknown Caller" premieres today (just in time for income tax day!) on streaming service Omeleto.com. A broad-based festival schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We all like to think we're too smart to get scammed, but I still fell into their trap."

9 minute film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvN6ojycDw4



Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UnknownCallerfilm



Director: Nardeep Khurmi (www.nardeepkhurmi.com) Writer/Actor: Denzil Meyers (www.widgetwonder.com) Cinematography: Chris Low (www.blackghostson.com) Producer: Julie Bersani (www.blackpoppyproduction.com)

SOURCE widgetwonder LLC

