Tax Hive Announces Partnership with Kevin O'Leary

The announcement kicks off Tax Hive's launch of a refreshed, multi-faceted marketing campaign, which will include ads and updated website and collateral. Together with O'Leary, the company will continue to focus efforts on educating business owners about how the tax code can benefit them and their business, as well as provide other necessary business and business owner services for their clients.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Greg Gordon, "Our research reinforced the widespread recognition and respect that Kevin O'Leary has garnered among business owners and entrepreneurs. We believe he is the best partner we could ask for and we're thrilled to have him on board."

Kevin O'Leary's impressive reputation has been built upon his entrepreneurial vision, investment smarts and drive to succeed. O'Leary is the son of a United Nations ILO official, which contributed greatly to his diverse cultural and educational experiences. The combination of Kevin's mother's family heritage as merchants, and his father's Irish charisma, truly meant that O'Leary was born for business. Kevin learned most of his business intuition from his mother. She taught him key business and financial insights from an early age. These became Kevin's core philosophies, and the pillars upon which he would one day build his empire.

Tax Hive Partner Joel Jensen (CPA) added, "Partnering with Kevin is an advantage to our business and to our customers. Kevin is someone business owners trust and with whom they feel a connection." He explained, "I am confident that Kevin, with his stature and credibility, will greatly assist us in continuing the conversation about the importance of winning the tax planning, tax compliance, asset protection, and business support game. He has been a welcome guest in American households for over a decade and his record of success speaks for itself. We're proud he's partnered with us and is part of the team."

About his new role, O'Leary said, "I am excited to partner and invest in Tax Hive because I know small business is the backbone of our economy. I'm an advocate for small business, the voice for them and I believe small business owners should have the same tax advantages that big businesses have but at an affordable price. It has been, after all, my use of professionals who understand the tax code, the opportunities, that has been a key factor to my business growth and success. As a small business owner, Tax Hive is the best source you can turn to."

About Tax Hive

Tax Hive is a leading source for business tax preparation, estate planning and asset protection. We know that many business owners spend very little time with their tax accountant and in so doing bring on more risk of an audit. We believe in forward taxation planning because we don't like doing taxes in the rearview mirror. We give our clients access to our professional CPAs and tax filers on a year-round basis, without the hourly cost.

