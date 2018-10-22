Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC comments on new IRS Offshore Guidelines

Do not discuss potential domestic or foreign criminal tax issues with anyone other than a properly trained and experienced criminal tax defense attorney as the very tax professional you turn to for help can be forced to testify against you if the communication is not conveyed while under attorney client privilege . The common pattern of non-filed foreign information returns combined with even de minimis amounts of unreported foreign income can in and of itself create exposure for criminal tax prosecution if evidence exists (badges of fraud) that the foreign information reporting was avoided to facilitate evasion of U.S. taxes related to non-reported offshore income.

The IRS is applying a new "civil resolution framework," summarized below. In addition to all disclosures received after September 28, 2018, this civil resolution framework may also be applied, "At the Service's discretion… to non-offshore voluntary disclosures that have not been resolved but were received on or before September 28, 2018."

Update #1: Under the new rules, voluntary disclosures will typically cover a six-year period.

Update #2: Here, the memo provides simply that "Taxpayers must submit all required returns and reports for the disclosure period."

Update #3: IRS auditors "will determine applicable taxes, interest, and penalties under existing law and procedures."

Update #4: The IRS will allow auditors to seek the withdrawal of "preliminary acceptance." Under the new guidelines, preliminary acceptance is granted (or denied) by IRS-CI at the outset of the process.

Under the new guidelines, preliminary acceptance is granted (or denied) by IRS-CI at the outset of the process. Update #5: The IRS will update the relevant portions of the Internal Revenue Manual (IRM) to reflect these changes. The affected sections will be updated within the next two years.

