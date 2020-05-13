TaxAct® and Natural Light Help You Crush Your Taxes Then Crush a Cold One

Filing your tax return and getting your maximum refund is an accomplishment that should be celebrated – especially during one of the longest tax seasons in U.S. history. That's why eligible filers 21+ who file their 2019 taxes with TaxAct by July 15 can get a rebate for a 24-pack of Natty courtesy of Natural Light.* Simply upload your TaxAct filing confirmation along with a receipt of your beer purchase to naturallight.com to get the rebate.

"At TaxAct, we're always looking for ways to make the filing experience as rewarding as possible," said Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct. "We recognize completing a tax return is a major accomplishment for filers and collaborating with Natty offers us a fun way to help our filers confidently take control of their taxes and celebrate a job well done."

For many adults, filing a tax return is a stressful event. According to findings from a recent TaxAct national survey, 44% of Americans reported making one mistake on a tax return at some point in their lives. And nearly 64% of Americans surveyed were concerned about not getting the biggest refund they could. But with TaxAct's Maximum Refund and $100k Accuracy Guarantee**, filers 21+ can take the edge off filing their returns this tax season and then kick back with a Natty Light celebratory brew knowing they are getting the refund they deserve.

"We know Natty fans value products that leave them feeling satisfied, and that's why joining forces with TaxAct makes sense," said Daniel Blake, Vice President of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "It also gives us a creative way to put a delightful spin on an otherwise stressful time for many of our drinkers."

Visit taxact.com today to file your return and be well on your way to enjoying a refreshing case of Natty.

Survey Methodology

The TaxAct survey was conducted online by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults ages 18+, between February 12 and February 19, 2020. The margin of error was +/- 3.1%.

About TaxAct®

TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner helping ambitious Americans work the tax code to their advantage. TaxAct's do-it-yourself digital and downloadable products help customers find every tax break they deserve by finding them credits and deductions they may have never known existed. The program is fast, easy, and affordable, ensuring customers can improve their financial lives and gain access to the same insider tips and closely guarded secrets the country's wealthiest individuals have known about all along. That might sound too good to be legal. But trust us. It is. It's surprisingly legal.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $71 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of select grains producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

*Offer provided by Natty Light, not TaxAct. Up to $24 via rebate, excludes sales tax. Offer valid to residents of AK, AZ, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MS, MT, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI & WY who are 21+ . Ends 7/15/2020. Visit https://www.mybeerrebate.com/#/AB-1980 for offer details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

**Maximum Refund and $100k Accuracy Guarantee: If you receive a reduced refund or increased tax liability, or pay penalty or interest because of a TaxAct error, we'll cover such charges and pay you the difference in the refund or liability up to $100,000. Guarantee only applies to software errors and does not apply to errors attributable to the user. See https://www.taxact.com/company/accuracy-guarantee for more information.

