TaxAct Helps 2019 Tax Filers Work The System To Find "Surprisingly Legal" Tax Advantages

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wished you had access to the same insider tax knowledge and closely guarded secrets as the world's wealthiest? TaxAct® today announced the launch of its 2019 digital and downloadable tax preparation products, which give ambitious Americans the opportunity to access the tax advantages once reserved exclusively for the 1 percent. The 2019 product lineup comes equipped with new and enhanced features that help customers discover deductions and credits they never even knew existed.

The revamped product suite also coincides with the launch of the brand's "Surprisingly Legal" campaign, which is designed to help all Americans—regardless of their profession or tax bracket—access the same tax-saving tactics the country's wealthiest individuals have known about all along. The campaign is designed to give TaxAct customers the confidence to file their taxes knowing TaxAct is helping them discover every tax break they deserve.

"When designing our products, we focused on how our platform could better help our customers leverage the tax code to get their maximum refund," said Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct. "An individual's tax bracket shouldn't dictate how well they can make the tax laws work to their advantage. We want our customers to have complete control over their tax outcomes, and the unique enhancements and proprietary features we've added to our products this season make that possible."

To maximize their tax outcomes and identify surprisingly legal ways to keep more of their hard-earned money, all customers can take advantage of these features when filing with TaxAct:

Pro Tips — "snackable" pieces of information that help tax filers better understand the tax code like a pro and discover new ways to increase their refund or lower their tax bill.

— "snackable" pieces of information that help tax filers better understand the tax code like a pro and discover new ways to increase their refund or lower their tax bill. Deduction Maximizer™ —a proprietary tool that works hard to make the system work in the filer's favor by finding the tax advantages available to them. It meticulously inspects a filer's return for any tax-savings opportunities they may have missed.

—a proprietary tool that works hard to make the system work in the filer's favor by finding the tax advantages available to them. It meticulously inspects a filer's return for any tax-savings opportunities they may have missed. My Tax Plan—a personalized report that details a tax-savings strategy customized to the filer's situation, including uncovering the most coveted loopholes and clever tax breaks that have the largest potential to influence the filer's tax outcome in the next year and beyond.

Additional product enhancements include a revamped sign-in experience, free access to prior-year return information, expanded W-2 import capabilities, a simplified user interface, and updated self-help resources. TaxAct also bolstered its free product edition this season by adding even more tax situations than were available last year. For the 2019 tax year, filers with dependents, college expenses, and retirement income can file for free using TaxAct Free.

Along with the new product enhancements, TaxAct continues to offer tax filers the benefit of its $100k Accuracy Guarantee, which is the strongest accuracy guarantee in the industry. No matter what product filers choose—TaxAct Free, TaxAct Deluxe+, TaxAct Premier+, or TaxAct Self Employed+—to electronically file their 2019 tax returns, they can feel confident the calculations are 100 percent accurate based on the data they enter.

All TaxAct filers can start their returns and take advantage of the Pro Tips and Deduction Maximizer features today. The My Tax Plan feature will be available in late January.

About TaxAct®

TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner helping ambitious Americans work the tax code to their advantage. TaxAct's do-it-yourself digital and downloadable products help customers find every tax break they deserve by finding them credits and deductions they never even knew existed. The program is fast, easy, and affordable, ensuring that customers can improve their financial lives and gain access to the same insider tips and closely guarded secrets the country's wealthiest individuals have known about all along. That might sound too good to be legal. But trust us. It is. It's surprisingly legal.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands) business, the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $67 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, the a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

