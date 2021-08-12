TaxBit Raises $130M Series B at $1.33B Valuation to Disrupt Legacy Tax Information Reporting

This investment comes just five months after the company raised a record-breaking $100M Series A . Since that time, TaxBit has tripled headcount while launching HQ2 in Seattle , deployed services with the IRS , and entered into partnerships with many leading digital asset platforms. Dozens of financial institutions are deploying TaxBit's Tax Center Suite technology. Many of these platforms will be announced throughout the remainder of the year as 2021 tax season approaches, with FTX US revealed today.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried commented, "FTX US is excited to partner with TaxBit in bringing a world-class tax experience directly to our platform. FTX US users will have access to portfolio performance statements, tax optimization tools, and year-end tax forms that make it easy for users to report and file their taxes. TaxBit's technology supports FTX's commitment to compliance while focusing on the customer experience."

TaxBit will use the funds to scale its multi-channel ecosystem of tax and accounting offerings across enterprise, consumer, and government sectors. The company plans to double headcount by the end of the year and continue to open new offices in the USA and UK to fuel international expansion.

"Tax reporting requirements make TaxBit a 'must have' for both crypto-native companies as well as traditional financial services companies as they increasingly embrace crypto," said Tom Loverro, General Partner at IVP. "TaxBit has emerged as the clear market leader in its offering to enterprises and tax authorities. It is a privilege to partner with Austin and the TaxBit team on their next phase of growth."

"TaxBit is pioneering a comprehensive suite of cryptocurrency tax products, and is poised to capitalize on incredibly strong industry and regulatory tailwinds," added Ajay Vashee, General Partner at IVP, who will join the company as a board observer.

Nikhil Sachdev, Managing Partner at Insight Partners, will join the company as a board observer. "The tokenization of our global financial system is underway, and our current tax, accounting and ERP software infrastructure isn't equipped to manage this shift. TaxBit has emerged as a leader in the industry and the platform helps everyone from consumers, exchanges and government to enterprises easily manage tax compliance and financial reporting on crypto transactions. We're thrilled to be part of this next chapter of TaxBit's rapid growth."

Digital asset adoption continues to quickly go mainstream as institutional investors and global payment providers offer cryptocurrency alongside traditional assets. The digital economy's need for tax and accounting software grows with the industry as regulators require more formal reporting practices.

"We are living in a time where everything is going digital, including traditional assets," said Austin Woodward, TaxBit CEO. "As we've built and deployed modern tax and accounting software tailored to digital assets, it's become clear that legacy tax information reporting solutions are built on antiquated technology that provides a poor client experience. TaxBit is changing the game by providing clients and their users modern, real-time technology that affords visibility and tax optimization opportunities throughout the year."

About TaxBit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the digital economy. TaxBit's customers include the world's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. As the first and only company to build real-time ERP accounting software for commodities, equities, and other digital asset investments, TaxBit provides enterprise clients with seamless end-to-end solutions including core accounting suite, customer management suite, and form issuance. TaxBit Consumer makes filing taxes on digital asset investments simple and painless, while equipping them with real-time directional insights 24/7, 365. TaxBit connects all digital asset transactions across every exchange so that individuals and enterprises can accurately file their taxes, manage their portfolios, and make tax-optimized trades, all through TaxBit's seamless & secure software. TaxBit has HQ in Salt Lake City and Seattle. To learn more visit: www.TaxBit.com , Twitter , LinkedIn .

About IVP

Founded in 1980, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. IVP has invested in over 400 companies, 125 of which have gone public. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 40-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Attentive, Brex, Coinbase (COIN), Compass (COMP), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Discord, Dropbox (DBX), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, Hims & Hers (HIMS), Hopin, Klarna, LegalZoom (LZ), Looker (GOOGL), Marketo (MKTO), MasterClass, Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Niantic, Podium, Robinhood (HOOD), Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), Supercell (Tencent), Tanium, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath (PATH), Wise (WISE), ZipRecruiter (ZIP), and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter: @ insightpartners .

