Taxfyle, Bench Accounting partner to create all-in-one online business management platform for SMBs

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxfyle is proud to announce BenchTax, a partnership with Bench Accounting that brings to market a streamlined platform that combines the robust bookkeeping services of Bench with Taxfyle's best-in-class on-demand accounting platform.

From start to finish, BenchTax gives businesses an all-in-one filing solution, from bookkeeping and managing, deductions to tax prep and filing, courtesy of a vetted and certified Taxfyle accounting expert and handled directly by Bench, North America's largest bookkeeping service for small businesses.

Founded in 2015, Taxfyle set out to transform professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform that makes filing taxes as easy as ordering a pizza on your smartphone. Today, the company offers three product segments that have innovated the accounting space and serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise clients faster and more efficiently than ever before. BenchTax clients will gain the support of an all-star team that will guide them through a seamless tax season. With their books in order by Bench and a Taxfyle accounting expert in-the-know, clients will get every deduction they deserve. Based on other partnerships in this realm, Taxfyle has found that when bookkeeping services integrate a tax-filing function into their platform, reducing customer churn by about 30% month over month.

"The stress and anxiety it takes to get organized at tax time is one of the biggest reasons small-businesses owners become Bench clients," said Bench co-founder and CEO Ian Crosby. "This year we're excited to take our tax season value even further through our partnership with Taxfyle. With Taxfyle, we're able to provide small-business owners with an all-in-one, start-to-finish solution for small-business tax prep and filing. It's a new way of approaching tax season, virtually eliminating tax-time stress from small-business owners' lives."

"Getting your own business off the ground and seeing that it continues to grow and flourish is more than a full-time job. The added convenience Bench and Taxfyle will bring together to millions of hardworking entrepreneurs can't be overstated," said Taxfyle co-founder and CEO Richard Laviña. "Taxfyle's mission has always been to democratize access to quality professional services and provide customers transparency on what they're getting and what they're paying. Bench operates with that same guiding principle, so we're thankful to have the opportunity to partner with their team."

Taxfyle is the only on-demand accounting platform that guarantees best-in-class, below-market services for independent contractors and small businesses. Taxfyle currently boasts a network of more than 1,500 U.S.-based certified and vetted accountants, ready at a moment's notice to address any user's tax needs and questions. By the 2020 tax season, Taxfyle expects to have roughly 2,000 CPAs on its platform, lending added efficiency and ease to an already-seamless customer experience.

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as "Uber for taxes." Today, we are leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

About Bench Accounting

Bench is North America's largest bookkeeping service. By pairing intuitive software with a team of dedicated bookkeepers, Bench gives small businesses affordable access to quality financial insights and tax-ready financials. Since launching out of Techstars NYC in 2012, Bench has raised $53 million in funding to date and for the past two years has been among the top 30 fastest growing tech companies in North America, according to Deloitte. Learn more at Bench.co.

