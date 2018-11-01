TaxHACKer Launches Retirement Solution Combining a Smart Calculator, Tax Mitigation Strategies, Alternative Assets, and an Online Plan-Buying Experience for High-Net-Worth Individuals and Small Business Owners

TaxHACKer is powered by a proprietary, smart calculator that blends three elements into one powerful financial planning solution: tax mitigation, wealth enablement and retirement planning.

"The cornerstones of this retirement solution are the calculator and the cash balance plan," said Harding. "The calculator streamlines both tax and pension codes into an easy-to-use and understandable software. With the emergence of the cash balance plan, often not well understood, there's an opportunity to educate investors on how these plans, in combination with other retirement savings vehicles, can allow for significantly higher retirement plan contributions."

A complimentary TaxHACKer WEALTH REPORT is customized for each investor's unique scenario and demographic profile, and estimates the amount of annual taxes an investor can save and the retirement balance they can accumulate over the course of 5, 10, and 15 years.

"Where it all comes together is the ability to invest in both traditional and alternative asset classes," said Harding. "Administering alternative assets is extremely complex and, as a Silicon Valley firm, we've helped venture capitalists and high-net-worth individuals invest in non-traditional assets for the past 40 years. We built our investment platform from the ground up, streamlining processes and significantly reducing overhead – passing that savings directly on to our clients. The result is investors having the power to choose where they want to invest their assets without limitation."

TaxHACKer accommodates clients both with and without a financial advisor, and maintains a network of advisors from which to make recommendations should a client request one. The plan administration model includes expertise and day-to-day assistance from a local third party administrator, along with easy enrollment and automated plan adoption features.

"Our solution provides a roadmap and online buying experience for plan sponsors and investors who want a tax mitigation strategy, the ability to generate meaningful wealth, and who desire to invest in alternative assets, such as REITs or private company stock," said Harding. "With our deep experience and actuarial knowledge, including Roth provisions, we're able to help our clients reach the financial security and tax relief they deserve."

