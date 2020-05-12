NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global taxi and limousine services market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893066/?utm_source=PRN



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the taxi and limousine services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global taxi and limousine services global market opportunities and strategies to 2030: COVID 19 impact and recovery report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the taxi and limousine services market by geography, by type of service, by vehicle type, by payment mode, and by ride type covered in this report.

4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the taxi and limousine services market. This chapter includes different goods/services covered in the report and basic definitions.

5. Product/Service Analysis – The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those services.

6. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the taxi and limousine services industry supply chain.

7. Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global taxi and limousine services market.

8. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global taxi and limousine services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

9. Technology And Digital Revolution Impact On Taxi and Limousine Services Market– This chapter describes the technology penetration and impact of digital revolution on the taxi and limousine services market.

10. Impact Of Covid-19 On Taxi And Limousine Services – This chapter describes the impact of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in most affected coronavirus countries on the taxi and limousine services market and initiatives taken by taxi services companies amid coronavirus situation.

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape For Taxi And Limousine Services – This chapter describes the regulations for taxi and limousine services for various regions.

12. Benefits and Impacts of Advertising on Ride Hailing Taxis– This chapter describes the benefits of using cabs for advertisements and impact of taxi advertising on the taxi and limousine services.

13. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

14. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

15. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2023) and analysis for different segments in the market.

16. Global Macro Comparison – The global taxi and limousine services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the taxi and limousine services market size, percentage of GDP, and average taxi and limousine services market expenditure.

17. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2023) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

18. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global taxi and limousine services market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

20. Market Background – This section describes the transit and ground passenger transportation market of which the taxi and limousine services market is a segment. This chapter includes the transit and ground passenger transportation market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the transit and ground passenger transportation market.

21. Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

22. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusion and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

23. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Online Taxi Services; Tele And Offline Taxi Services; Limousine Services

By Vehicle Type: Cars; Motorcycles; Others

By Payment Mode: Online; Cash

By Ride Type: Individual; Car Pool/Share



Companies Mentioned: Uber Technologies, Inc.; Didi Chuxing Technology Co.; Lyft, Inc.; Grab Holdings Inc.; Gett, Inc.



Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, And South Africa



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



