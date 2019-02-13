TaxSlayer Invites Filers to Share How They Will Enjoy Their Refunds with #SlayItSweepstakes for Chance to Win $3,169

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a tax refund – and deciding how to use it – can be exciting for many Americans. Will they slay debt? Put a down payment on a new house or car? Go on a dream vacation? TaxSlayer, a leading online tax preparation company, is asking filers to show what they plan to do with their refunds for a chance to win even more money in the #SlayItSweepstakes, starting Feb. 18 through April 15.

"Let's be honest. Getting a refund feels good," said Nicole Lapin, personal finance expert and The New York Times best-selling author. "Whether you decide to save it, pay down debt or spend it on something fun – go ahead, you deserve it."

To enter the #SlayItSweepstakes for a chance to win the average refund of $3,169, here's what filers need to do:

After you file, post a photo or video showing how you will enjoy your refund on Instagram or Twitter

Follow TaxSlayer and tag @taxslayerllc on Instagram or @taxslayer on Twitter

Use #SlayItSweepstakes in the caption

A recent survey by TaxSlayer found that four in five Americans (83 percent) say the best part of filing their taxes is knowing they are getting money back soon. In addition, three in five (61 percent) say they know how they are going to spend their tax refund before they get it.

"It's clear that people are eager to get a refund, and we can't wait to see firsthand all the ways they'll use the money," said Lapin. "You've worked hard all year, and now it's time to slay your taxes and enjoy your refund."

TaxSlayer offers products and services designed to fit every tax situation, including a free version for simple tax returns and its most popular Classic edition, which includes all major federal forms, deductions and credits plus assistance with IRS inquiries.

The #SlayItSweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law.

Filers can get more information and the official rules for the sweepstakes at www.TaxSlayer.com/blog/sweepstakes.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes life simpler and less stressful for millions of Americans with exceptional, easy-to-use technology. The company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2018 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer is highest rated for ease of use, speed of filing, best value and most trusted according to the 2017-18 American Online Tax Satisfaction Survey. Additionally, TaxSlayer is rated #1 in the tax prep software category on Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.taxslayer.com.

Survey Methodology

The online survey was conducted by Regina Corso Consulting and fielded by Toluna on behalf of TaxSlayer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2018, among 2,150 U.S. residents aged 18 and older. Figures for age, gender, education, income, employment and region were weighted to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Because the sample is based on those who agreed to participate, no estimates of sampling error can be calculated.

#SlayItSweepstakes Details

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 2/18/19; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/15/19. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit www.taxslayer.com/blog/sweepstakes. Sponsor: TaxSlayer LLC, 945 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901.

