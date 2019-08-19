Taycan prototype convinces at endurance track run in Nardo

Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line, Taycan, was delighted to report, "The Taycan mastered this ambitious endurance run without any problems," adding, "the result achieved in Nardo highlights the advantages of the unique 800-volt technology and its high maturity level. Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, we will have covered over 3.7-million test miles across the globe."

The technology: 800-volt system

The Taycan is the first fully electric production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts. This technology helped the 919 Hybrid win the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times in a row and is now making the leap into series production.

The 800-volt technology enables consistently high performance, reduces the charging time and decreases the weight and the packaging space of the cabling. During the en-durance test drive at the Nardo Technical Center, 800-volt charging stations by Porsche Engineering Group GmbH were used. These stations will also be used in a joint venture with Ionity.

The Taycan's sophisticated thermal management also proved itself in Nardo. Thermal management revolves around a highly efficient, intelligent system for cooling and heating the high-voltage components. This prevents potential power losses due to excessive heat generation and ensures the optimum temperature for the most efficient charging process has been reached when the vehicle arrives at a charging station.

The car: the first all-electric sports car from Porsche

The new Porsche Taycan not only exhibits endurance, its electric powertrain is designed in such a way that it can unleash its full power even after accelerating several times at short intervals. At the end of July, a prototype vehicle accelerated down an airfield from a complete stop to 124 mph no less than 26 successive times. Impressively, the average acceleration figure from the timed runs was under 10 seconds, with a 0.8-second difference between the fastest and slowest acceleration runs.

The track: Nardo Technical Center in Puglia (Italy)

The Nardo Technical Center has more than 20 test tracks and test facilities on an area covering over 700 hectares, counts 90 companies in the automotive sector among its customers and employs more than 150 staff. Since 2012, the test site has been run by Porsche Engineering Group GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart.

The test center was established in 1975 with the construction of the iconic circuit and offers extensive testing options for any development phase. The high-speed circuit – the only one of its kind in the world and measuring 7.8 miles – was built in order to be able to test cars under extreme conditions and make development processes more efficient. The renovation of the test center was successfully completed in mid-July. Among the improvements made was the installation of an innovative crash barrier system, which was developed by Porsche Engineering specially for high-speed testing in Nardo. Work also included the complete renovation of the 26-acre driving dynamics site.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

