Taye Ricks is Back Again Channeling The Illuminating Sensation in His Latest Charming Single, "FlyGirl"

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taye Ricks, as many music fans have come to be introduced to by his distinct and unique style, is a singer songwriter, and a damn great producer hailing all the way from Tampa, Florida. He is a one-man wrecking crew in the studio, a jack-of-all-trades with all his multiple ingenious musical gifts. Having released his trippy and long-awaited vibe under his InoVibe label, " Strollin ", he is not letting his foot off the gas and is back again with an equally alluring heavy-hitting R&B and Hip-hop single, " FlyGirl ". This is the type of track that makes you want to fly through the galaxy as its rich and flavorful vibes captivate in ways that are yet known by the mortal being. It has an unbridled vibrancy from the opening note and does not pause as the atmospheric synths transport a listener to another universe. The resounding 808 bass helps complete an electrifying and intoxicating much-hyped R&B sound.

As soon as Taye Ricks incorporates his high energy sensual and seductive vocals there is no turning back! His resounding vocal performances influence the whole groove with an iridescent beauty as his voice harmonizes with itself to create a symphony-like interlude. This masterfully crafted R&B melody has perfectly blended the feel-good vibe with eclectic Hip-hop beats. He has created a unique sound that evokes feelings of euphoria and stirs up indisputable aural energy.

The chorus, anthemic and catchy, is driven up to a powerful vocal delivery that leaves nothing spared. This track thumps, and makes a listener want to dance and vibe back to the future. "FlyGirl" makes you feel as if your senses are on a high-speed chase through the galaxy that has been automatically initiated by the play button – all they have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the vibe as Taye Ricks works his magic. Taye Ricks - FlyGirl OUT NOW on all streaming platforms!

SOURCE Inovibe