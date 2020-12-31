Taye Ricks Showcases His Talent With Euphoric, Must-Listen R&B/Hip-Hop Single 'Mission Impossible'

" Mission Impossible " contains lyrics that will hook the listener due to its relatability and anthemic story-telling. The uplifting beat and melodic elements give the vocals a motivating, euphoric feeling. Taye Ricks maintains an arsenal of high-quality music, supporting the fact that he is set to make a prominent impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to Taye Ricks's versatility as a musician and his innate talent. The song will be available on all digital streaming platforms on January 1st.

About Taye Ricks

Taye Ricks is a talented singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist from Tampa, Florida. The musician is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. His emotion-filled vocal performances, and sensually seductive arrangements are something the listener is sure to fall in love with.

Taye Ricks first single "Exotic Dancer," was released in 2015 to help promote his first self-produced EP, " Midnight Love Affairs " in 2016. The EP narrates a very interesting night in his life. In 2017, Taye Ricks racked up producer credits with his collabs with Pro Major - " Mr. Estevin's Experiment " & Royalty - " Gangsta's Vent ."

In 2018, Taye Ricks teamed up with Brazilian DJ GetaLife , for their smash Disco House project " Be With You " which led to inking a distribution deal with Universal Music Brazil . Later in that year he also co-produced " Floatin " along with Bishop Hollywood . Taye Ricks also collabed with fellow Florida Artist 6ixxStreet on his 2019 release " SCAMMING IN THE DM ."

Ultimately, the Florida-based artist seeks to connect intimately through his lyricism with listeners around the world and give them the freedom to be creative and the confidence to be comfortable with who they are. Taye Ricks will have listeners immersed in the musical world he creates with his interesting approach and perspective. Racking up accolades through every release, Taye Ricks is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.

SOURCE Taye Ricks

Related Links

http://tayericks.com

