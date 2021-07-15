Taylor Company To Celebrate 95th Anniversary With Equipment Giveaway

ROCKTON, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Company, a premier manufacturer of commercial grill, soft serve and frozen beverage equipment, has unveiled plans to mark its 95th anniversary with a sensational giveaway. The promotion is called the Taylor "Built to Serve" Birthday Bash and features a grand prize of up to $20,000 in free equipment.

Foodservice operators will be offered a chance at a potentially game-changing payoff. To participate, entrants will create a fun birthday treat using Taylor equipment and submit a short video. The best and most creative food masterpiece wins achoice of Taylor equipment and those selected as runners-up will receive cash prizes. The contest kicks off July 6 and ends August 17.

"We see the 'Built to Serve' Birthday Bash as a way to help our loyal customers keep the momentum rolling," said Kelly McWilliams, Senior Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Taylor Company. She added, "We're going to make one establishment very, very happy! It's what being built to serve is all about."

Over the past 95 years, Taylor Company has earned an outstanding reputation for equipment that solves real world challenges and a global distributor network that provides prompt, local customer care. The "Built to Serve" Birthday Bash is yet another example of Taylor's ongoing commitment to a prosperous foodservice industry.

For more information about the promotion, visit TaylorBirthdayBash.com or follow #TaylorBirthdayBash on LinkedIn.

About Taylor Company

With headquarters in Rockton, Illinois, Taylor Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial grill, soft serve and frozen beverage equipment. It has a long-standing reputation for superior engineering and exceptional customer service. Taylor Company is part of The Middleby Corporation. For more information, visit Taylor-Company.com.

