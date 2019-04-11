Taylor Farms Acquires Earthbound Farm

SALINAS, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms is pleased to announce the acquisition of Earthbound Farm from Danone, SA, effective today. We are grateful for Danone's stewardship of Earthbound Farm during the past two years and for the opportunity to return ownership of this organic fresh produce leader to local roots and family ownership.

Earthbound Farm will join the Taylor Farms Retail Group and help lead growth in the dynamic organic fresh produce category. We will build on Earthbound Farm's tradition of organic authenticity, new variety development and quality focus with expanded regional organic growing and processing capability to better serve Earthbound Farm's customers and consumers across North America.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com

