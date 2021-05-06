Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer Recognized With 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A builder's commitment to use their resources and team members' talents to uplift our communities—a responsibility which became even more important in 2020 as the pandemic laid bare the insecurity faced by so many Americans—is more vital today than ever. With a passion for public service, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer is being recognized for such efforts with the 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award in the Big Builder category.

"For me, our work has always been about more than building homes—being able to positively impact our communities is what genuinely matters," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "I am deeply honored to be recognized with the Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award as it is a true testament to our company's culture and values."

For the past 13 years, Palmer has been the only woman to lead a publicly-traded homebuilder. Under her leadership, she has grown Taylor Morrison to becoming the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and helped the company earn accolades including America's Most Trusted Home Builder® by Lifestory Research for six years in a row, a Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2020, a spot on Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index for three years, and Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2019.

The Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award is presented annually to homebuilders who have shown a lifetime commitment to bettering their communities. Since the inception of the prestigious award 20 years ago, Hearthstone and BUILDER Magazine have donated more than $6 million to winning homebuilders' charities, making it the largest charitable award program in the homebuilding industry. Taylor Morrison will be dispersing its donations between HomeAid America and the homebuilder's annual Build Joy campaign, which helps team members support local causes near and dear to their hearts.

"Sheryl Palmer has created an admirable reputation for herself and Taylor Morrison, simply by being her authentic self and having a passion for giving back," said Hearthstone CEO Mark Porath. "Through her leadership, employees are proud to work for the organization, customers are validated in their decision to choose Taylor Morrison as their builder, and the communities in which Taylor Morrison builds benefit from the company's commitment to bettering the neighborhoods customers call home."

Palmer's passion to serve others and make an impact in Taylor Morrison's communities across the country is engrained within the homebuilder's philosophy. Taylor Morrison team members and Palmer actively participate in community service projects and donate time, resources and money to a range of causes, including:

HomeAid America—As Chairman of HomeAid America for two years, Palmer helped Taylor Morrison deepen its commitment to combatting homelessness in 12 chapters nationwide. Taylor Morrison divisions built and refurbished housing options for local homeless residents and the homebuilder and Palmer have donated more than $225,000 to the nonprofit.



to the nonprofit. Build Joy—Each holiday season, this internal give-back program inspires employees to 'Build Joy' in their local communities on behalf of Taylor Morrison. Armed with $1,000 team members lead their own personal philanthropic endeavors, from assembling care packages for the homeless, to building desks for students, to creating a 'dream bedroom' for a child with terminal illness.



team members lead their own personal philanthropic endeavors, from assembling care packages for the homeless, to building desks for students, to creating a 'dream bedroom' for a child with terminal illness. Building Talent Foundation (BTF)—Palmer serves as chairman of BTF, an organization working to address the severe shortage across the trade labor industry and improve the talent pipeline to ensure there is skilled labor to continue building homes for generations to come.



National Wildlife Federation—Through an exclusive partnership, Taylor Morrison and the National Wildlife Federation are engaging staff, residents and the public in accessible and effective wildlife habitat stewardship and conservation in communities across the nation.



Taylor Morrison (TM) Care Fund—Established after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, TM Care Fund is a bank of funds team members can donate to and receive funds from during trying times such as natural disasters, serious illness and other catastrophic circumstances.



Habitat Sarasota's Veteran Build Program—As the lead sponsor for this program, Taylor Morrison has helped veterans in Sarasota have a clean, safe and affordable place to call home. Since 2017, Taylor Morrison has donated more than $30,000 .

Throughout her career, Palmer has gained more than 30 years of cross-functional building experience, including leadership in land acquisition, sales and marketing, development, and operations management. Beyond homebuilding, Palmer's passions extend to leadership and diversity, supporting veterans, solving for homelessness, and health and wellness.

Sheryl will be presented the award at BUILDER 100 from Sept. 8–10, 2021 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. To learn more about the award, visit www.hearthstone.com/humanitarian-award.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers.

