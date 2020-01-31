Taylor Morrison Home Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Green Dot to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) will replace Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Green Dot will replace William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 6. Taylor Morrison Home is acquiring William Lyon Homes in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Taylor Morrison Home operates as a public homebuilder. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.

Green Dot operates as a financial technology and bank holding company. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Consumer Finance Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 6, 2020

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Taylor Morrison Home

Consumer Discretionary

Homebuilding

DELETED

Green Dot

Financials

Consumer Finance

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 6, 2020

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Green Dot

Financials

Consumer Finance

DELETED

William Lyon Homes

Consumer Discretionary

Homebuilding

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

