Taylor Morrison Only U.S. Homebuilder Recognized for Workplace Diversity on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

"Diversity is not just a feel-good issue that looks attractive on a report card or investor profile—it has to come from the heart of the organization and be embedded in the culture," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "I look at our diverse workforce today and am so proud of how it grew organically. Meeting quotas is not something we even have to talk about because the best talent always wins. When you're gender blind with no bias and truly looking for talent, then it really changes the landscape and creates a healthy environment."

The GEI has become the gold standard for companies to showcase their commitment to gender equality and transparency in data reporting, but not everyone makes the list. Bloomberg provides an international standardized reporting method for companies to disclose their workplace data, but only those who score above a global threshold are included in the GEI. This is the second year that Taylor Morrison has been recognized in the GEI.

"Buying a home is such an important financial decision and our own research shows women are often the key decision makers," added Palmer. "Our leadership team and workforce having a nearly equal representation of men and women helps us mirror our customer base and better understand the intrinsic wants and needs of each gender."

Taylor Morrison scored above the average of all companies included in the 2020 GEI in many areas including:**

Women represent 46 percent of the total workforce, compared to the 43 percent average.

Women make up 50 percent of the corporate board, compared to the 28 percent average.

Women hold 33 percent of executive positions and 39 percent of senior management roles, compared to the 19 percent and 27 percent average.

The 2020 GEI, which increased from 230 companies last year, represents 325 global companies spanning 50 industries with a combined market capitalization of USD12 trillion. The GEI tracks gender data in many areas including female leadership, recruitment and retention, career development, gender pay gap, company programs and benefits, sexual harassment policies, stakeholder perception and how women are portrayed in advertising. For more information visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

*Represents data provided by Bloomberg for their 2019 GEI.

**Represents data submitted by Taylor Morrison for the 2020 GEI for fiscal year 2018 and averages provided by Bloomberg for their 2020 GEI.

