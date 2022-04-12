Taylor Morrison Releases Fourth Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Report highlights homebuilder's continued commitment to integration of sustainable principles across its business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a commitment to building a more sustainable future, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national land developer and homebuilder, today released its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the Company's focus and achievements on its core ESG pillars: Building for the Future, People First and Transparency and Accountability.

"Following the progress we made in 2021, we look forward to further advancing our strategic operational initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and values-based approach to sustainability in 2022 and beyond," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Our ESG initiatives include an emphasis on our long-term strategy for managing our carbon footprint and continuing to increase diversity in leadership positions and across the organization. As we do so, our responsibility to all of our communities will remain our guiding light. As I look ahead, I am energized by the focus and determination of our team to reach new heights in our collective drive to create long-lasting, differentiated value for our homebuyers, business and shareholders."

The publication highlights the following ESG-related achievements Taylor Morrison made in 2021:

· Environmental | Building for the Future

Restored and safeguarded natural areas through our partnership with the National Wildlife Federation by certifying more than 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat with 100 percent native plants and implementing sustainable landscaping practices that enhance each community's biodiversity.



Invested in the revitalization of existing neighborhoods or under-utilized land with the delivery of more than 3,700 homes on redevelopment and infill lots.



Advanced our environmental stewardship by beginning to assess our greenhouse gas emissions and establishing new environmental-focused working groups to expand our sustainable building practices.

· Social | People First

Enhanced our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) through efforts including new recruitment and development programs focused on under-represented groups and increased unconscious bias training.



Strengthened communities through philanthropic activities, including our partnership with HomeAid America and our annual Build Joy campaign.



Introduced the next evolution of the Company's culture, known as TMLiving, with the launch of reward and recognition program, Applause, and updated guiding principles of Spirit & Pride, Health & Wellness, Community & Giving, Love & Inspire and Strategic & Savvy.

· Governance | Accountability and Transparency

Increased gender and racial diversity of our Board to 63 percent as of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting.



Adopted a policy to require diverse candidates be included in any candidate pool when seeking to fill a Board vacancy.



Established an enhanced ESG Governance structure to accelerate implementation and increase Board oversight of ESG initiatives.

In preparing this report, Taylor Morrison utilized guidelines by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs).

To view Taylor Morrison's full 2021 ESG Report, please visit investors.taylormorrison.com/esg .

About Taylor Morrison



Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

(480) 840-8137

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison