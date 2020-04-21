Taylor Morrison Releases Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison's 100-year plus legacy of building communities starts with being a good neighbor. To demonstrate the company's commitment to integrating sustainable values into all aspects of its business, the leading national homebuilder and developer unveiled, for the second year in a row, its annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The 2019 ESG Report showcases in a single format how ESG is core to the company's operations, with a laser focus on strong and strategic oversight of the business and key ESG risks.

"I often say we build communities—literally and figuratively," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "And at Taylor Morrison, we strive not only to be a good neighbor and responsible steward in the communities we call home but also to build the bonds of community with one another. With a 100-year plus legacy of building communities, each year represents a new opportunity to add to our story, and this report marks our second year of sharing how the principles of ESG and the management of ESG risk are ingrained into our culture."

The report is aligned with the industry sector's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) categories covering the most relevant metrics to the industry as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The report signals a significant advance in the company's ESG reporting and transparency efforts, highlighting meaningful practices such as the establishment of an ESG Working Group to lead companywide ESG initiatives; Taylor Morrison's COVID-19 response efforts and measures to ensure team member and customer well-being; a focus on quality in construction, supporting the company's pledge to 'Love the Customer,' and a commitment to protect the environment through green building.

Taylor Morrison's people-first mentality and culture starts with the support and care for its own team members with a commitment to human capital management, health and safety throughout the workforce, and opportunities for lifelong learning and career development, outlined further in the ESG report. Much of Taylor Morrison's exceptional customer and team member experiences are rooted in the company's strongly held values and culture, known as TMLiving. Instilled throughout the company, TMLiving is built on tenets of Spirit and Pride, Health and Wellness, Community and Giving, and Love and Inspire, ensuring Taylor Morrison shows up for its customers day in and day out.

Throughout 2019, Taylor Morrison also furthered its community impact by deepening partnerships with the National Wildlife Federation, which helps preserve wildlife habitats across the nation, and HomeAid America, a national organization that helps make new lives for America's homeless by building and renovating homeless shelters.

"When it comes down to what is truly important, my mind instantly goes to one word: community," added Palmer. "In good times—and in bad—when we work together and conduct our business with all of our stakeholders in mind, we positively impact the communities around us."

The full report can be accessed here.

