Taylor Morrison Reveals 20 Home Design Trends for 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like fashion, home design trends vary from coast to coast—with some markets on the cusp of up-and-coming trends and others veering more traditional. As the beginning of a new decade approaches, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), one of the nation's largest homebuilders and developers, surveyed its in-house design experts from across the country to learn what trends will be prominent in the new year. Here are 20 design trends for 2020.