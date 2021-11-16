Taylor Morrison Welcomes Real Estate Tech Investor Christopher Yip to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer, announced today that Christopher Yip has joined the company's board of directors. Yip, 39, is currently a partner at RET Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in companies that provide innovative technology solutions to the real estate industry.

Yip's appointment comes following the departure of former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who served on Taylor Morrison's board of directors for nearly three years and will next serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey.

"We are deeply grateful for the leadership, unique public policy and governance experience, and business acumen that Senator Flake brought to our board," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "The individuals selected to join our board offer a diverse spectrum of backgrounds, leadership, and business experience. With significant expertise in the real estate technology space, Chris will be a wonderful asset to our board as Taylor Morrison continues to lead the industry in the digitization of homebuying."

Yip's experience as an investor in real estate technology complements Taylor Morrison's commitment to innovate the homebuying experience for consumers. Over the past two years, the company has greatly expanded its range of online tools and remains focused on providing best-in-class digital offerings to help customers make educated decisions in their homebuying experience.

"At the start of the pandemic, many companies struggled to meet their customers' changing needs, but market-leading firms found technology tools instrumental in helping them navigate this new reality, "shared Yip. "I'm excited to join the board of directors at Taylor Morrison—an early adopter of innovative homebuying technologies—and applaud their efforts to quickly digitize their business model. I look forward to working with this talented team and offering my knowledge of real estate technology to Taylor Morrison as it continues down the path of revolutionizing the home shopping and buying experience."

Yip joins eight other members of the board of directors and will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee as an independent director. Yip's appointment reflects the company's commitment to new perspectives and skills that combine with our existing directors' deep experience and knowledge of the company and homebuilding industry. With Yip's appointment, a majority of the board will be diverse as determined by gender and ethnicity, demonstrating the company's long-held dedication to board diversity.

Prior to RET Ventures, Yip was an investor at TPG Capital, where he led private equity and growth equity investments and exits in technology-enabled business services for more than 14 years. Throughout his career, Yip has served as a hands-on public and private board member, advised a range of companies, and mentored leading entrepreneurs and CEOs.

Yip holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business as well as a master's degree in Computer Science and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

