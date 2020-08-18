Taylor Smith Becomes Joerns Healthcare's New CEO

"I'm honored for this opportunity to serve our customers," expressed Smith. "Joerns has over 125 years of success in healthcare, and I am excited to be joining the team. I believe the company is well positioned for growth in the expanding post-acute market, leveraging its unique integrated service and product platform to solve important and pressing problems for our customers."

Smith, who has over 25 years of successful leadership experience in the healthcare industry, has demonstrated sustained growth for both the companies at which he has previously served and their customers. His previous leadership roles include Vice President of North American Clinical Distribution at Performance Medical, President of Corporate Solutions at Hill-Rom and General Manager at Cardinal Health.

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns Healthcare brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

