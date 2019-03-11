Taylor Wilshire Receives the International Business Excellence Award

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Wilshire, President and CEO of Wilshire Financial and Wilshire Foundation was presented with the International Business Excellence Award in February 2019 in New York, New York, for constructing innovative programs and investments that address chronic environmental, social, and economic challenges in unique and transformative ways.

Wilshire has also been recognized with the coveted international Conscious Capital Award (CCA) in October 2018 for improving air quality, reducing pollution, creating clean water, providing clean food, and improving the quality of life in affected communities.

"It is a great honor to receive these two prestigious awards," said Wilshire. "Our team, loyal clients, and partners have made our organization a major competitor in this ever-changing industry. We attribute these accomplishments to their unwavering dedication of continuous success."

Both CCA and IBEA candidates were assessed in a robust business review of their full spectrum of practices and programs. The awards recognize organizations that implement world-class business initiatives and industry leading services on a multi-leveled scale.

Award recipients are drawn from international leaders of private companies, publicly listed companies, multinational subsidiaries, not-for-profit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, franchise systems, partnerships, government departments, government agencies, local government, and statutory bodies.

Wilshire Financial and Wilshire Foundation are recognized as top performers within the Conscious Capital industry. The firm and its partners continue to lead the industry in discovering ways of addressing chronic environmental, social, and economic challenges by establishing micro-and-macro-grid self-sustained communities within third world countries to improve air quality, reduce pollution, create clean water, produce clean energy, and promote sustainable farming.

"I'm deeply grateful for our passionate team that delivers world-class solutions to a global client base of loyal customers." said Wilshire. "It is quite humbling to be recognized for our focus on conscious funding and collaborative business initiatives."

For more information on Wilshire Financial and Wilshire Foundation please visit http://wilshirefinancialint.com/ or http://wilshirefoundation.net/.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Wilshire Foundation

Related Links

http://wilshirefoundation.net

