Taziki's Highlights New Options for Mother's Day

Taziki's is grateful for all maternal figures in our lives. Mother's Day is the day to show appreciation. Whether it is your mom, your grandma, an aunt or best friend, honoring that person may look a bit different in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, there are ways to be creative and have a good Mother's Day regardless. Simple acts of kindness from your home or partaking in a socially distanced driveway picnic with your favorite Taziki's meal are small celebrations that bring happiness to those participating.

Taziki's wants to put smiles on the faces of America's favorite maternal figures for Mother's Day Weekend by offering several different options for pickup and a very special Mother's Day Bundle which includes: Grilled Chicken Dinner for Four with Greek salad, potatoes, pint of Whipped Feta, baked pita for four, and a bottle of wine (red or white), for a retail price of $50.

Each meal will also include a beautiful card designed by Nashville's White Ink Calligraphy with a blank inside so the giver can personalize their own message.

"This Mother's Day, Taziki's wants to make logistics easy for our guests," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's. "We understand the importance of social distancing and making fewer stops while gathering gift items," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Our delicious Mother's Day meal is easy for dads and friends alike to grab quickly with everything included. It's the perfect gift for those females we love who selflessly do so much for others."

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

