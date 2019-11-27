Taziki's Mediterranean Café Celebrates Annual National Feast Day with Giveaway

On Sun., Dec. 1, customers who order a Grilled Chicken Feast through Taziki's mobile app or online will be entered for a chance to win free Grilled Chicken Feasts for a year. Customers who post their Grilled Chicken Feast on social media using the hashtag #FeastingwithTazikis and tagging @tazikis increase their chances of winning a $50 gift card.

The winners will be chosen at random and announced on the corporate Taziki's app, social channels, and blog on Fri., Dec. 6.

Taziki's Grilled Chicken Feasts are served with Signature Taziki's Sauce, a Greek Salad, Baked Pita and the customer's choice of Roasted New Potatoes or Basmati Rice.

"Our Grilled Chicken Feast is a customer favorite," said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "At Taziki's we believe our food serves as a connecting point for family and neighbors, during the holidays and throughout the year."

Among Taziki's other guests' favorites are other feast options, all served with Greek salad and a choice of Roasted New Potatoes or Basmati Rice are:

Grilled Beef Tender Feast served with a side of Scratch-made Horseradish Sauce

Chargrilled Lamb Feast served with Scratch-made skordalia sauce

Herb-roasted Pork Loin served with Taziki's famous Tomato Chutney Aioli and a side of Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Salmon Feast seasoned and chargrilled to perfection

Grilled Shrimp Feast seasoned and grilled with lemon juice, butter, and just a touch of blackened seasoning

Grilled Tilapia Feast served with Taziki's Original Caper-Dill Sauce.

Guests can also enter to win by joining the company newsletter on their website. Taziki's menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant's website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across the chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily, and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's thrives on the words included in their culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through their mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

