Taziki's Mediterranean Café Promotes Char-grilled American Lamb Dishes This Fall

"One of Taziki's top priorities has always been providing high-quality food to all guests," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "Our focus begins far before the food arrives at the stores; when choosing the farmers behind our food, Taziki's searches for the best partners with great practices."

One of Taziki's proud partners is Dane Farms, a family owned business that began operating in the 1800s. Dane Farms is one of Taziki's lamb purveyors, providing high-quality American Lamb that has grown in popularity at Taziki's since the restaurant's inception over 21 years ago. Taziki's rejects the idea of processed meat on a spit and has built a 20+ year demand around the fresh, real lamb that their customers have become accustomed to on their menu.

The Char-Grilled Lamb is known as one of the best protein options Taziki's has available at their restaurants across 17 states.

"This incredible protein has been something that our guests have enjoyed since the inception of our brand," said Simpson. "Our lamb is seasoned with Greek Seasoning and char-grilled fresh to-order to provide you the adventure of authentic Mediterranean flavors."

Taziki's Lamb has quickly become a guest go-to protein for an elevated at-home dinner or an adventurous lunch option on the go, so the growing relationship with American Lamb is a natural one.

Here are some of the curated lamb dishes that can be ordered when visiting Taziki's:

Lamb Family Feast features char-grilled lamb with fresh salad, rice or potatoes, dip and pita. Feeds families of four, six, or eight for lunch or dinner.

Lamb Feast Greek Salad comes with your choice of rice or potatoes.

Grilled Lamb Gyro includes Taziki's Sauce, tomatoes, mixed lettuce, and grilled onions. Served with chips and a healthy side.

Lamb Mediterranean Salad mixes lettuces with garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, roasted pecans and feta served with Taziki's homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Greek Salad Gyro features char-grilled lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, red onions, mixed lettuce, feta and Greek dressing.

"We thank Taziki's for their commitment to using American Lamb. Menuing of local lamb supports the nation's shepherds and their families," said Megan Wortman, executive director of the Denver-based American Lamb Board. "American Lamb is known for its distinctive yet mild flavor and we love Taziki's use of fresh char-grilled leg of lamb in their gyros, salads and Family Feast."

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

About the American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded research and promotions commodity board that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry. The Board is focused on increasing demand by promoting the freshness, flavor, nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of American Lamb. The work of the American Lamb Board is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the board's programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, Colo. For more information, visit www.americanlamb.com .

