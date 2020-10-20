Taziki's Mediterranean Café Promotes New Item- 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese This Fall

The restaurant is now fulfilling customer requests with the addition of a core menu side dish, a kids' meal option, a family meal side option, and a catering option. Taziki's new 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese is a scratch-made menu item created fresh daily with cheddar, parmesan, and feta cheese for that Mediterranean flair.

This year's partnership with The Dairy Alliance on the launch of Taziki's newest item includes in-restaurant promotions and a social media campaign with @thedairyalliance.

"Taziki's 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese is made with wholesome ingredients to bring your family comfort this season," said Keith Richards, Founder of Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "The new menu item can be enjoyed as a side for all ages and can be added to our beloved Family Feast meals."

The new Taziki's 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese is being introduced in tandem with the return of the brand's beloved Tomato Basil Soup on November 2nd.

"One of Taziki's top priorities has been meeting the requests of our customers," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "Our goal is to choose excellent farmers behind our food, by searching for the right partners with practices that meet our standards."

Dairy, specifically cheese, is a critical element to amazing Mediterranean food.

"Taziki's strives to foster eudaimonia, that's Greek for wellness, or a rich, flourishing life. More than any previous year, this goal has created new inspiration for our team in 2020," said Simpson. "We believe that Taziki's 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese will serve up warmth and happiness with a deep sense of hospitality."

"The Dairy Alliance and the dairy farmers of the southeast are proud to partner with Taziki's in offering this tasty new menu item," said Geri Berdak, CEO of the Dairy Alliance. "When we all work together, we can be sure Taziki's customers receive an equally delicious and wholesome product made with real dairy."

Taziki's believes this new menu item will become a guest favorite for family dinners or warm lunch options this fall, so the continued partnership with The Dairy Alliance is the perfect fit.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection. For more information, visit tazikis.com

About The Dairy Alliance

On behalf of dairy farm families, The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit, works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors, and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit thedairyalliance.com

