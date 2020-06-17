TazWorks Announces Background Screening through BambooHR™

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks , the leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, today announced its latest integration with BambooHR™, a technology leader in HR software for small and medium businesses. Users of BambooHR can now access a vast network of independent background screening agencies through the TazWorks integration. TazWorks' integration with BambooHR is part of an overall strategy to make integrations more powerful, easier to develop, and flexible using the latest version of TazWorks' open API.

"We've been looking forward to launching this integration for a long time because we use BambooHR and love it, so we know what they can do for employers, and we are excited to make this integration available to TazWorks CRAs and their clients," said Jordan Blasdell, TazWorks Director of Strategic Alliances. "The BambooHR integration will simplify the hiring process for our end-users and allow recruiters, employers, and hiring managers to initiate pre-employment background checks and drug screening on candidates as well as view the background screening report without ever leaving the BambooHR Software."

BambooHR's Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, Todd Grierson said of the integration, "Background screening is something almost every organization needs to do as part of their hiring process. We are excited to have TazWorks in the BambooHR Marketplace. So many of our mutual users can now quickly initiate background screenings without ever having to leave their BambooHR hiring flow."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

