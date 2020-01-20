TazWorks Announces New Venue and Format for Company's Annual User Group Conference - TUG

In addition to great content, attendees at TUG will receive information about new offerings from TazWorks including new software enhancements for onboarding and improving employee productivity, and a new development framework that makes it easier for companies to build their own custom solutions around TazCloud applications and services. TUG gives TazWorks' customers one of the best networking and learning opportunities available in the industry and TazWorks looks forward to welcoming all its clients, partners, and friends back to an exciting 2020 event.

The new two-day format will feature a continuously open genius bar in lieu of a third day training format, and carefully curated content with three breakout session tracks centered around growth, efficiency, and compliance. TUG 2020 will also include new vendors, exciting keynote speakers, a formal industry report, and great entertainment. TazWorks CEO, Barton Taylor says, "I expect this to be the most informative TUG TazWorks has ever produced."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City are of Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

Media Contact:

Brian Fillmore

801-572-7401 x126

brian.fillmore@tazworks.com

SOURCE TazWorks

Related Links

www.tazworks.com

