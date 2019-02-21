TazWorks Launches CreditConnect API

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the foremost solutions-driven technology provider for the background screening industry, today announced CreditConnect API. This innovative API is a hosted solution that provides integrators with the tools they need to easily add Experian Connect capabilities to their existing TazWorks platform.

Credit Connect API is designed to optimize the credit reporting process by decreasing development time and minimizing security risk for the integrator. The API also provides landlords online access to the credit reports of prospective renters. CreditConnect API gives the consumer the flexibility to determine how their Experian data gets distributed.

"This powerhouse API was designed with the integrator in mind to help reduce the constant pressure of rigorous compliance requirements and costly audits," said Barton Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of TazWorks. "In the end, it lowers the cost and simplifies the certification process for the integrator."

Credit Connect API provides a seamless user experience while minimizing security risks, providing the integrator with optimum performance. https://creditconnect.instascreen.net/docs

Learn more about TazWorks and their suite of software at www.tazworks.com

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of background screening companies in the nation. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

