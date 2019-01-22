TazWorks Launches TazWorks User Group (TUG)

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the foremost solutions-driven technology provider for the background screening industry, is excited to announce the 2019 Annual TazWorks User Group Conference (TUG). The conference is set to take place May 14-16 at the Hilton City Center Hotel in scenic downtown Salt Lake City and will feature valuable new content and insights, coupled with social events and networking opportunities.

This year's three-day event will help TazWorks' clients learn how to leverage cloud technologies and business intelligence tools to grow and expand their business. The conference's content will be delivered by industry and compliance experts, motivating keynote speakers, and TazWorks' product experts.

Expected highlights for the event will include TazWorks CEO/Co-Founder Barton Taylor, who will lead off with a State of the Industry address, Numetric CEO and Business Intelligence expert, Nate Bowler, and a panel of industry-leading experts in compliance, litigation, employment, and consumer reporting.

"TUG represents a unique opportunity for clients, colleagues, and partners of TazWorks to work and collaborate together," said TazWorks CEO, Barton Taylor. "If you want to have an impact on our software, join us at TUG this year."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of background screening companies in the nation. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

Media Contact:

Edina Beganovic

801-572-7401 x147

edina.beganovic@tazworks.com

SOURCE TazWorks

