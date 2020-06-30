TazWorks Releases Newest Partnership Program, the CRA Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks™, the leader in technology solutions for the background screening industry, today announced the release of the CRA Marketplace, a showcase website, that gives background screening professionals the ability to find innovative products and services that will help them grow their business. The CRA Marketplace is a cost-effective way for HR technology companies, consultants, and service providers to connect with the background screening industry.

"We wanted to give our clients easy access to innovative products and services that will help them solve problems and offer new services to their clients, and that is what the CRA Marketplace is," said Joe Olsen, TazWorks Chief Operating Officer, "it's designed to help CRAs stay ahead of the competition."

"We are thrilled with the initial partners we have chosen to participate in the marketplace, and we are just getting started," said Kary Burns, TazWorks VP of Marketing. "Visitors to the marketplace will find products and services they didn't know existed. A great new way to share ideas and find new offerings without having to aimlessly search the web or go to a tradeshow during this era of COVID."

TazWorks will be hosting a webinar on July 1st, at 12:00 PM MST to go over the details of the CRA Marketplace, how to utilize it to engage partners, and to solicit feedback around what partners you would like to see included in the future. To register for the webinar, follow this link.

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

