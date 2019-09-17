TazWorks to offer Equifax Insight Score through TazCloud

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading independent technology platform for the background screening industry, recently announced the much-anticipated release of Equifax's new enhanced credit offering – Insight Score for Rental.

TazWorks' clients that currently offer traditional credit checks for tenant applications through Equifax can now take advantage of this enhanced credit offering. This scoring model (Insights Score for Rental) was designed to serve as an alternative credit risk score for the millions of applicants that lack traditional credit history.

With over 45 million consumers that currently lack traditional credit history, this new scoring model will help assist in creating a better customer experience, reducing applicant denials while providing greater insight into your potential applicants predicted credit performance.

"I appreciate what this product means for Equifax customers and applicants alike," said Barton Taylor, TazWorks CEO and Founder. "With this new scoring criteria, people who would otherwise receive denials due to their lack of credit history, now have greater opportunity."

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of background screening companies in the nation. TazCloud offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating tools for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

