TB12, a Revolutionary Model for Personalized Training, Opens Flagship Facility in Boston's Back Bay

BOSTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TB12, the performance lifestyle brand founded by Tom Brady, will open a flagship facility in the Back Bay of Boston in Summer 2019, supporting the brand's mission to transform global health by empowering athletes everywhere to do what they love better and for longer. The new TB12 center will be located at 699 Boylston Street, just steps from the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The facility is TB12's second physical location, joining the original TB12 center at Patriot Place in Foxboro, MA.

A rendering shows the exterior of the future TB12 center on Boylston Street.

TB12 advocates a holistic approach to overall health and athletic performance, inspired by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's approach to preparation, performance, and recovery. At all TB12 centers, clients receive personalized services from TB12 Body Coaches, integrating forward-thinking concepts in muscle pliability, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health, ultimately helping to prevent injuries and promote athletic longevity. In the Boston facility, TB12 will complement these services with all-new small group fitness classes that incorporate elements from Tom Brady's own functional strength & conditioning program.

"Bringing TB12 to the heart of Boston is a transformational step for our business," said John Burns, TB12 CEO. "We're excited to bring our approach to a new group of athletes of all ages and levels. In addition to the robust growth we are experiencing in our e-Commerce business, this location marks an important step in our plans for national expansion of our training center business."

The TB12 Boston will feature:

All-new small group fitness classes focused on optimizing form, maximizing performance, and preventing injury

One-on-one sessions with TB12 Body Coaches to assess functional movement, rehab injuries, perform pliability treatments, and develop comprehensive, personalized programs

Cutting-edge fitness services and equipment including metabolic testing, anti-gravity treadmills, and optical systems for gait and unilateral jump analysis

VIP client services, corporate wellness events, and a speaker series to expand the reach of the TB12 philosophy for health and wellness in the Boston community

community Full luxury locker & shower facilities

An interactive retail experience with the full lineup of TB12 functional products and exclusive TB12 apparel & gear that's only available in Boston

A TB12 smoothie bar serving healthy, protein-packed smoothies with fresh ingredients and pure TB12 Plant-Based Protein

The new TB12 center will bring the TB12 approach to the city that has supported Tom Brady for nearly two decades as quarterback of the New England Patriots. The 10,000 square foot, two-story facility will begin accepting appointments in June.

About TB12:

TB12 is transforming global health & wellness by empowering athletes to prevent injury, improve longevity, and raise their peak performance. Inspired by the training method of 3-time NFL MVP and 6-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. TB12 integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health. TB12 supports athletes through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical locations, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com . To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/TB12sports ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/TB12sports ).

