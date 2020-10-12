TB12 Launches "Performance Meals" in Collaboration with The Good Kitchen

"When it comes to meal planning, our clients often feel as though a tradeoff exists between taste, convenience and nutrition," said John Burns, CEO of TB12. "Our new line of Performance Meals created in collaboration with The Good Kitchen taste great and are ready to eat in under five minutes, making them an easy way for anyone to get the right fuel that their body needs."

TB12's Performance Meals are high in protein, contain nutrient-rich whole foods with anti-inflammatory properties, and are free of processed ingredients. The meals are inspired by the TB12 lifestyle and nutrition regimen and include a variety of protein and vegetarian options, such as Herb Roasted Chicken and Vegetables, Roasted Cod with Succotash and Chermoula Sauce, a Shredded Beef and Rice Bowl, and Quinoa and Chickpea Pilaf with Spiced Cauliflower. In addition, each meal is packaged in recyclable packaging in effort to improve sustainability.

"Since launching The Good Kitchen, we have been dedicated to changing the way people think about food and are thrilled to be partnering with TB12 in our joint pursuit of making health and wellness accessible to all," said Amber Lewis, CEO of The Good Kitchen. "TB12's Performance Meals are for anyone who's looking to prioritize their health – together with TB12 we're giving our customers the power to eat well in order to live better."

TB12's Performance Meals ship nationally across the US including Alaska and Hawaii and are priced at $12.99 for subscription meals and $14.76 a la carte. For more information and to order TB12 Performance Meals, visit www.tb12meals.com.

About TB12

TB12 is transforming global health & wellness by empowering athletes to prevent injury, improve longevity, and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 3-time NFL MVP and 6-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and developed with his business partner and co-founder Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. TB12 integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive fitness. TB12 supports active individuals through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical locations, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

About The Good Kitchen

The Good Kitchen has made it easy to heat-and-eat delicious, high quality, prepared meals that can be delivered wherever and whenever you want them. Peace of mind included. We make sure our farmers and producers meet the highest ethical and sustainability standards. From there, we artfully craft all of the ingredients into delicious, chef-driven meals that are as tasty as they are healthy. All you have to do is heat, eat and enjoy. Oh, and think about what you're going to do with all that extra time. Check in with The Good Kitchen on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eatTGK) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eattgk/).

