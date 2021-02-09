TBD Media Group celebrates the trendsetters leading their sectors

The world of business and industry is indisputably changing. Many new and varied considerations are coming into play which are disrupting old methods and ways of thinking – sustainability, logistics, along with technological development, are merely a few of the elements that are leading companies to redefine their operations around the globe.

Questions must now be asked: Why are healthcare costs spiralling out of control and becoming increasingly unsustainable at the same time that 3D modelling is making ground-breaking advances in medical treatments? How can we tackle the rising emissions levels in urban areas where air pollution is a major health risk? How is our society using data now and how will this continue in the future? How will vehicle rentals and parking become convenient in 2021? The Global Thought Leaders series is dedicated to exploring questions such as these, and learning how the answers will shape the world hereafter.

With several inspiring new documentary films that illuminate the evolving nature of business across sectors as diverse as healthcare, city infrastructure and digital technology; this campaign reveals how the current pivotal moment in history is an undeniable opportunity for reshaping systems, cities and urban infrastructure, all the while making a true difference to society.

Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, says, 'It is important to give businesses a voice when looking at the potential of our future. When faced with the big challenges that will affect how we thrive in the coming decades, companies and their leaders will play a significant role in determining the direction in which we embark as a society.'

Companies featured in this launch:

NREP , Hôpital de La Tour , Parkster AB , IJCLab , Echosens SA , Shining 3D , Experian , Fresenius Kabi , QOMPLX , Coastr, Digital Diagnostics , Danfoss Editron Oy , BeAliveHealthClub, CU Aerospace LLC , Applied Autonomy AS with partners

The campaign is available to watch at https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/ .

About Global Thought Leaders:

The Global Thought Leaders project showcases the businesses of today shaping the world of tomorrow. From digital transformation to industrial innovation, this thoughtful and insightful documentary series is educating the business community on how to use innovation to transform and grow. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact [email protected].

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TBD Media Group