TBRC Report Discusses the Different Technological Advances in the Global Healthcare Services Market

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced technologies are increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry to provide better patient-centered care. New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), block chain, cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), internet of medical things (IoMT) and virtual reality are aiding healthcare professionals and hospitals to provide services remotely to measure the patient's condition. These new smart health technologies are lowering medical costs and increasing affordability, quality, and accessibility to patients.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the healthcare services market growth during the forecast period. Areas of particular development are robotics, artificial intelligence, internet of health things (IoHT) and minimal invasive surgery technologies. For example, daVinci's surgical system robot transcends limitations with laparoscopic surgery to treat conditions such as obesity, heart disease and prostate cancer. In 2017, 35% of healthcare organizations planned to leverage artificial intelligence in the coming two to five years. The healthcare services market will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by these technologies.

Mobile and IoT Technology Adoption

Mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are being implemented by hospitals to provide information to stakeholders in the hospital ecosystem. This technology offers real time visibility of patient health through active and passive data collection. This technology can monitor medical conditions and prevent life threatening diseases. It enables healthcare providers to make accurate and informed decisions on patients' health. Data generated through IoT devices is becoming critical for patient care managers, and patients to diagnose, track and treat medical conditions. Major hospitals adopting IoT technology in the USA include HCA, Mercy Virtual Care Center, and Kaiser Permanente.

High Adoption Of Mobile Strategies In Hospitals

A survey was conducted by clinical communications provider Spok, in the USA, in 2017, among healthcare professionals. According to the survey, 65% of hospitals have a mobile strategy and 35% of hospitals do not have a mobile strategy. Around 20% of respondents had their mobile strategy in place for less than a year. About 54% of respondents had their mobile strategy in place for one to five years, with 70% of them stating that the strategy has changed.

According to the same survey, the two major reasons for the change in the strategy were changes in the needs of end users (44%) and the availability of new mobile devices (35%). About 26% of healthcare professionals said their strategy had changed due to new features available from their electronic health records (EHR) vendor.

Rising Demand for Cloud Based Electronic Health Records (EHR)

There is a rising demand for greater access and portability of health information from both consumers and hospitals service providers. Cloud based EHR systems store data on remote servers which can be accessed through mobile and web applications from a range of devices. They are cost effective, accessible from remote locations, secure, and offer robust privacy features. Cloud based EHRs integrate additional business and information services such as disease outbreaks, price information and other services to both patients and healthcare providers. Major cloud based EHR systems providers include CureMD, Practice Fusion, AthenaHealth, MIE WebChart EMR, and Quest Diagnostics Care360 EHR.

