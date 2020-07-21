TBWA and Nissan United Support Design Development of New Nissan Communications Logo

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its World Premiere Event, filmed in Yokohama and streamed virtually around the world, Nissan last week unveiled a new brand logo and visual identity, symbolic of a new chapter in its history.

The brand's bold, modern redesign will be featured on Nissan's website and communications materials around the world. The new emblem will first appear as an illuminated badge on Nissan's all new flagship electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya, arriving in 2021.

As a collaborative effort years in the making, the new emblem was first created by Nissan's global design team as a badge to live on future cars, with Nissan United (the multidisciplinary unit within TBWA that drives Nissan's marketing and communications globally) and TBWA's Design by Disruption (DXD) unit building out a flexible and wide-ranging brand identity system in the months that followed. The brand identity includes applications in both 2D and 3D for all communications, including advertising, digital platforms, websites, dealerships and more.

Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan Motor Corporation's SVP for Global Design, comments on the partnership, noting: "A dream relationship! What I experienced with the development of our new logo with our partners at TBWA and related groups was profoundly rewarding and broadened my view of the journey. As may be natural, I had an enthusiastic specific view of the design and its journey between physical and digital but as testament to the design concept itself, TBWA brought new powerful dimension both visually and contextual. Loved how the TBWA creative initiative and deep artistic execution evolved, expanded and enriched my view."

Despite its simplicity and minimalism, the new Nissan logo is not a flat, one-size-fits-all design, but instead adapts to the different places in which it appears, built to explore the possibilities of the rich digital world. The logo is illuminated and the dominant use of white coloring represents increased electrification and continuous innovation. A video introducing the logo can be viewed here and multiple expressions of the new logo can be viewed and downloaded here.

"Much like the new logo, Nissan's future is illuminated and bright," said Jon Castle, Global President, Nissan United. "This new visual identity is in lockstep with a vibrant and thrilling brand. As we look to the months ahead, we are excited about the work that our teams around the world are developing in support of Nissan's success."

"Nissan is about excitement and movement, and with this brand identity our visual identity is alive, dynamic and surprising," Mark Sheldrake, Global Executive Creative Director, Nissan United.

More information on the new emblem and brand identity viewed at thenissannext.com.

