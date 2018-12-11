TBWA\Asia Pacific Celebrates 2018 With An Impressive Performance At Campaign Asia Agency Of The Year Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the conclusion of an impressive awards festival, running over four nights across four key cities; Mumbai, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore, Campaign Asia wrapped up their much-anticipated annual Agency of the Year Awards in Singapore, with TBWA\Asia Pacific winning an outstanding 19 Agency of the Year titles and nine People Achievement Awards.

"TBWA\Asia Pacific delivered across a multitude of markets in 2018, aggressively scaling data and production innovations, winning business, growing existing relationships and producing a body of work that connected locally and globally. We have helped our clients grow while reinventing our own business. I am proud of our leaders and talent throughout the region and look forward to an even stronger 2019," said Troy Ruhanen, President and CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.

In Southeast Asia, TBWA was named Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year; with TBWA\Singapore, TBWA\Thailand and TBWA\Vietnam winning GOLD and named Creative Agency of the Year in their respective market categories. TBWA\Singapore also won Southeast Asia Best Culture Agency of the Year – SILVER.

TBWA\ SMP Philippines picked up GOLD and was also named Digital Agency of the Year; while TBWA\Thailand and TBWA\Vietnam received SILVER in the Digital Agency of the Year category. TBWA\Singapore was also named Digital Agency of the Year, picking up BRONZE.

In Greater China, TBWA\China Group was named Creative Agency of the Year, picking up BRONZE, while TBWA\Hong Kong won Creative Agency of the Year – SILVER. Auditoire was also named Agency of the Year in the Experiential Marketing category, winning SILVER, while TBWA\Shanghai picked up Integrated Agency of the Year – BRONZE.

In Japan and Korea, TBWA\Hakuhodo was named Japan's Creative Agency of the Year for the 8th year, winning GOLD and TBWA\Korea was also named Creative Agency of the Year securing the GOLD.

In the digital category; TBWA\Hakuhodo's ' Digital Collective' was named Digital Agency of the Year with GOLD, while Korea was also named Digital Agency of the Year with BRONZE. TBWA\Korea picked up Integrated Agency of the Year – BRONZE while TBWA\Hakuhodo received BRONZE in the Best Culture Category.

In total, TBWA\Asia Pacific won 19 Agency of the Year titles: 8 GOLD, 5 SILVER and 6 BRONZE titles.

The collective also excelled within the People Leadership categories with Ian Pearman winning the highly coveted Regional Creative Head of the Year title; Ara Hampartsouiam, was named Southeast Asia Creative Head of the Year and Chris Iki named Japan\Korea Creative Agency Head of the Year.

In addition to the Agency Head of the Year recognition; TBWA\Hakuhodo swept the leadership categories in Japan\Korea with the following recognitions:

Account Person of the Year: Shinsuke Inazumi - WINNER

Creative Person of the Year: Takahiro Hosoda - WINNER

Channel\ Engagement Planner of the Year: Takahiro Sekiya - WINNER

Strategic Brand Planner: Keita Kawakatsu - WINNER

Talent management: TBWA\Hakuhodo Talent Team - RUNNER UP

Young Achiever: Tomoko Kasugai - WINNER

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as AUDITOIRE, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Michelin, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram , and like us on Facebook .

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

Related Links

http://tbwaraad.com

