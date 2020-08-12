T.C. Morrison's First Novel, Torts R Us: A Legal Farce, Provides the Humor We Need in Troubled Times

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, looking to dissolve the nonprofit. Hours later, the NRA filed a lawsuit of its own, alleging James "made the political prosecution of the NRA a central campaign theme" during a run for office in 2018. Regardless of the eventual outcome, this spat will end with thousands of taxpayer dollars being spent and both parties in the same place they started: highlighting the absurdity of some aspects of the American legal system.

T.C. Morrison, a renowned trial and appellate lawyer for almost 50 years who has been described as the "dean of false advertising litigation," humorously explores a series of bizarre lawsuits in his forthcoming book, Torts R Us: A Legal Farce.

After graduating from New York University Law School where he was a Root-Tilden Scholar, Morrison helped Patterson Belknap pioneer the field of false advertising litigation. Many of his cases in this field, as well as the field of trademark and trade dress infringement, have become landmarks.

The book satirizes our modern legal system from a variety of absurd angles, featuring wacky lawsuits, venal plaintiffs, double-talking trial lawyers, and much more.

Written with humor and insider parlance that only comes from decades of legal experience, Morrison captures the trials and tribulations of human behavior that will strike a chord with every reader.

The story follows two twin brothers, Pup and Pap, as they hilariously navigate the legal world. Forming their own firm, Peters and Peters, the brothers consistently find themselves in interesting predicaments and engage in some of the wackiest dialogue never before heard in a courtroom. They prove particularly adept at constructing class action settlements that provide deliciously dubious benefits to class members, causing judges to scratch their heads in bewilderment.

Regardless if you are on the side of trial lawyers or a tort reform supporter, there is ample reason to pick up this book: for the mirror it holds up to the cherished American system of justice, and for the humor and enjoyment of it all.

Publishing on August 19th, you can learn more about Torts R Us: A Legal Farce at tortsrusbook.com and purchase the book exclusively on Amazon.

