TCA Funds Fraud Investigation by Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers: Investor Alert

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, PC ("GSP") are investigating potential claims on behalf of investors in certain funds managed by TCA Fund Management Group, following recent charges for fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

TCA Funds investors who invested in TCA Global Credit Fund or TCA Global Credit Master Fund may contact GSP partner Alan Rosca to discuss about their investments or provide useful information, at 888-998-0530 or via email at [email protected]. Attorney Rosca's investigation indicates that the TCA Funds used a network of investment advisors and firms to raise money from investors.

On May 12, 2020 the SEC alleged a TCA Fund fraudulent scheme perpetrated by TCA Fund Management and certain individuals. The Commission alleged that TCA fraudulently inflated its funds' asset values by at least $130 million and concealed the true TCA Fund performance from investors. The TCA Fund managers improperly collected inflated management fees. The Court appointed a TCA Fund receiver for those TCA Funds.

Some of the TCA Fund investors may have claims against investment advisers and firms that sold TCA Fund investments to them without first conducting adequate due diligence, according to attorney Rosca.

Investment professionals have a duty to conduct adequate due diligence as to the investments they recommend to their customers, and may be held liable when they fail to do so, according to attorney Rosca.

TCA Fund investors who are concerned about their TCA Fund investments should contact securities attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530 or [email protected].

The GSP lawyers represent investors who lose money as a result of investment-related misconduct. They are preparing to take action and seek compensation on behalf of victimized TCA investors.

